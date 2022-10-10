Wisconsin’s Mellusi hurts wrist, won’t play against Spartans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi will miss at least one game after injuring his right wrist in the Badgers’ 42-7 victory over Northwestern. Mellusi has rushed for 223 yards and one touchdown on 56 carries this season. Wisconsin announced Monday that Mellusi wouldn’t be available when the Badgers visit Michigan State on Saturday. Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard said it was uncertain just how much time Mellusi would miss. Mellusi rushed for 815 yards and five touchdowns in nine games with Wisconsin last year before a torn left anterior cruciate ligament knocked him out for the remainder of the season.

