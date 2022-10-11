2023 Rugby World Cup CEO fired over improper management

PARIS (AP) — The 2023 Rugby World Cup chief executive has been fired following an investigation by French labor inspectors into his workplace conduct. Tournament organizers say Claude Atcher’s sacking will “ensure that the preparations for Rugby World Cup 2023 can continue in the highest level of professionalism and in a peaceful social climate.” Atcher was suspended in August following an internal investigation at the request of sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera. The investigation showed “alarming managerial practices” and “the suffering of some employees.”

