ACC intra-league transfers could jolt women’s hoops race
By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Transfers moving from one Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball program to another could have an impact on the league title race. Louisville, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech each added two players from other ACC schools. North Carolina State and Virginia also added intra-conference transfers. Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said teams now “can’t help but notice programs” as they evaluate players who enter the transfer portal. First-year Florida State coach Brooke Wyckoff has a team that lost three players to other ACC schools. She says it’s just the “new normal” in a time of freer player movement with the transfer portal.