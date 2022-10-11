Auxerre coach says he’s fired after middle finger gesture
AUXERRE, France (AP) — Auxerre coach Jean-Marc Furlan says he has been fired by the French league club after he gave opposing fans the middle finger during a match. Furlan has told local newspaper L’Yonne Républicaine, the club has suspended him for 10 days. But he adds officials are using his inappropriate gesture as a pretext to fire him. He flipped the fans during a loss on Sunday at Clermont. Auxerre has failed to win its past six league games. It lags 18 points behind leader PSG in 16th place.