Avs presented snazzy Stanley Cup rings in private ceremony

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche earned some snazzy new rings for their Stanley Cup run. The rings feature 669 diamonds, custom-cut sapphires and 42 rubies. The accompanying box when opened plays a video of the players jumping onto the ice to celebrate beating Tampa Bay in Game 6 last June. It was the franchise’s third Stanley Cup trophy. The players, coaches and team members received their keepsakes in a private dinner ceremony. Colorado opens its title defense Wednesday night by hosting Chicago.

