Banchero scores 16 in home debut, Magic hold off Grizzlies
ORLANDO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 17 points in the No. 1 pick’s first home appearance, and the Orlando Magic beat the Memphis Grizzlies 109-105. Wendell Carter Jr. led the Magic with 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, Terrence Ross scored 17 points and Franz Wagner finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Desmond Bane, who struggled shooting early in the preseason, scored 33 points, converting 11 of 18 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Ja Morant scored 23, but had a rough night from the field, shooting 8 for 24 and missing all six from behind the arc.