Barcelona looking to rebound ahead of 2 crucial games

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona needs to switch back into high gear. The Catalan club got off to a strong start this season but has begun to struggle just before crucial matches against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday and Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday. A setback against Inter would hurt the team’s chances of winning another European Cup because it would likely lead to a second consecutive elimination in the group stage. A setback against Madrid could drop the team from the Spanish league lead.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.