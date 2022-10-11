Barcelona looking to rebound ahead of 2 crucial games
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona needs to switch back into high gear. The Catalan club got off to a strong start this season but has begun to struggle just before crucial matches against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday and Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday. A setback against Inter would hurt the team’s chances of winning another European Cup because it would likely lead to a second consecutive elimination in the group stage. A setback against Madrid could drop the team from the Spanish league lead.