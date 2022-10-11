Chelsea beats 10-man Milan 2-0 to take control of CL group

MILAN (AP) — What a difference a week makes. Chelsea was at the bottom of Group E but two straight victories over Serie A champion AC Milan has seen it move into pole position to progress to the Champions League round of 16. Chelsea moved to the top of the group with a 2-0 win at Milan. The Rossoneri played most of the match with 10 men after former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off in the 18th minute after also giving away a penalty. Jorginho converted the spotkick and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 34th minute to help Chelsea to its first win on Italian soil since 2003.

