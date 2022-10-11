Clubs invited to get FIFA money from $209M World Cup fund

GENEVA (AP) — Soccer clubs around the world have been invited by FIFA to apply for money from a fund of $209 million set aside for teams that release players for this year’s World Cup in Qatar. Clubs get a daily rate of about $10,000 for as long as the 832 players selected for the 32 rosters are on national team duty for the tournament. The fund was agreed to in 2015 by FIFA and the European Club Association. European clubs typically employ about 75% of the players going to the World Cup. Each player’s share is distributed among the clubs he played for in the past two years.

