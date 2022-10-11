Defending champion Braves not themselves in Game 1 NLDS loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson, Max Fried and the rest of the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves had an uncharacteristic day in their NL Division Series opener. Fried struggled on the mound and the offense stranded nine baserunners in a 7-6 defeat to the Phialdelphia Phillies. Swanson struck out four times and stranded four before hitting a double in the ninth and scoring on Matt Olson’s three-run homer. Fried allowed six runs and couldn’t compete the fourth inning. It was his shortest outing since April 7, 2021 at Washington. The two-time Gold Glove winner made a rare error in the third that helped the Phillies score twice and take a 4-1 lead.

