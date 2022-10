BREST, France (AP) — French league club Brest has fired its coach following another defeat. Michel Der Zakarian was sacked for leading last-placed Brest to just one win and six points in 10 rounds. Brest says Der Zakarian’s deputies have also been suspende. Der Zakarian was appointed as coach in June 2021 after he left Montpellier.

