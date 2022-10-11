Dodgers leave closer Kimbrel off NLDS roster vs. Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran closer Craig Kimbrel has been left off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster for their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. Kimbrel was demoted from his closer’s role two weeks ago after struggling all season as the replacement for veteran Kenley Jansen, who signed with Atlanta in the offseason. Kimbrel had 22 saves this season and has 394 in his career, the most among active pitchers. Veteran left-hander David Price was also left off the Dodgers’ roster. There were no surprises on the Padres’ roster. Game 1 is Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.