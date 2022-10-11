Iowa women are loaded for Big Ten, led by Clark and Czinano

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Monika Czinano only needed a few days to finalize her decision to play a fifth season in the post for Iowa. Superstar point guard Caitlin Clark is leading the way for a third year with the Hawkeyes. They’re revved up to go well beyond just a defense of their Big Ten title. Iowa was the consensus favorite in the Big Ten preseason polls. Clark is the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. Czinano joined Clark on the 10-player preseason all-star team. She was third in the conference in scoring in 2021-22 and led the country in field goal percentage.

