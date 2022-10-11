Juventus on verge of CL elimination after 2-0 loss at Haifa
HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Juventus descended further into crisis and was left on the verge of elimination from the Champions League following a 2-0 loss at Maccabi Haifa that also included an injury to key winger Ángel Di María. Omer Atzili scored two first-half goals as Haifa earned its first Champions League win in two decades. Juventus was left third in Group H with two games to play. Paris Saint-Germain leads the group with seven points, followed by Benfica (also with 7), Juventus (3) and Haifa (3). PSG was hosting Benfica later.