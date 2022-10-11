Klopp says Diaz out for 6-8 weeks, Alexander-Arnold 2 weeks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says winger Luis Diaz will be out for up to two months and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold could be missing for two weeks. Both players were hurt in the first half of Liverpool’s 3-2 loss at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. Diaz injured his left knee and Klopp said he estimates the Colombia international will be out for “six to eight” weeks. That means Diaz will not return until after the World Cup, for which Colombia hasn’t qualified. Alexander-Arnold didn’t emerge for the second half against Arsenal because of an ankle problem. Klopp says “two weeks I’ve heard.”

