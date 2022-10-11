LIV Golf players should get ranking points, Matsuyama says

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama says players who left to compete in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series should be entitled to earn ranking points. But he says “there’s a procedure they’ll have to follow.” He called the ranking-points question ”difficult” and didn’t offer any details, solutions or clarification. Matsuyama also suggested he was staying with the PGA Tour. He says “I’m a member of the PGA Tour. The players who left did so because they thought it was the right thing to do. So I can’t say anything about them.” Matsuyama was speaking at the Zozo Championship. The tournament opens Thursday.

