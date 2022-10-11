Mbappé reportedly wants out of PSG amid growing frustration

PARIS (AP) — Less than six months after Kylian Mbappé extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the French star is reportedly looking for a way out. Mbappé had been close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer but finally agreed to stay at PSG for two more years with an option for an extra season. A series of reports published in France on Tuesday by several media including L’Equipe sports daily, RMC, and Le Parisien, as well as Marca in Spain, say that Mbappé is frustrated and wants to leave during January’s transfer window. PSG has not publicly commented.

