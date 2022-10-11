Mbappé scores as PSG held 1-1 by Benfica in Champions League

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has scored his 31st Champions League goal with Paris Saint-Germain to become the club’s record scorer in the competition. Mbappé scored from the penalty spot five minutes before the interval to put PSG in the lead. Joao Mario brought Benfica level with another penalty in the 62nd minute. Juventus lost 2-0 to Maccabi Haifa in the other game. PSG and Benfica are tied with eight points at the top of Group H. Juventus and Haifa have three points each. All eyes were on Mbappé at the Parc des Princes after reports that the World Cup winner wanted to leave the club emerged earlier in the day.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.