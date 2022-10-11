Nakashima, Bublik win 1st-round matches at Firenze Open

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima of the United States eased into the second round of the Firenze Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Richard Gasquet. Nakashima took little over an hour to see off the Frenchman and will next face Altug Celikbilek. Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik also progressed at the hard-court tournament. The Kazakh player beat Cristian Garin 7-5, 6-2 for the his 100th career victory and a tour-leading 14th indoor win of the season. Oscar Otte will face the top-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round after rallying to beat Márton Fucsovics 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. Bernabe Zapata Miralles eliminated Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 6-4 and will next face another Italian in third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti.

