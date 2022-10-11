Nicklaus worried big purses will minimize other tournaments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jack Nicklaus is curious to see how the rich, new PGA Tour schedule goes next year. Nicklaus has The Memorial. That’s one of the elevated events that will offer a $20 million purse. He also is involved as a charitable beneficiary at the Honda Classic. That is not one of the big-money events. Worst yet, it’s squeezed between two $20 million events — Riviera the week before, Bay Hill the week after. Nicklaus says he’s worried it will create a two-tier PGA Tour. He says he’s met with the PGA Tour to try to find a solution for the Honda.

