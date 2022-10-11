No. 4 Clemson getting healthy, more comfortable on defense
By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 4 Clemson is finally getting healthy on defense. That should be a major problem for the Tigers’ opponents the second half of the season. Injured defensive end Xavier Thomas played for the first time this season last week and had two sacks and a quarterback pressure in just six snaps. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee plans to play this week after missing the past two games due to a kidney infection. And starters in the secondary in cornerback Sheridan Jones and safety Tyler Venables both will play Saturday night when Clemson heads to Florida State.