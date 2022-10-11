PGA Tour returns to Japan, LIV Golf heads to Saudi Arabia

Golf goes overseas this week except for two main tours. The PGA Tour returns to Japan for the Zozo Championship. LIV Golf heads to Saudi Arabia. The European tour is in Spain for another week. The two domestic events are the SAS Championship in North Carolina on the PGA Tour Champions. The other is the Ladies European Tour. It goes to New York as part of the Aramco Team series. Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are in Japan. Matt Fitzpatrick is at Valderrama as the defending champion in Spain. The LPGA Tour is off before heading to Asia next week.

