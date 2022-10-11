Phillies’ Robertson injured celebrating, off NLDS roster

ATLANTA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson will miss the NL Division Series after injuring his right calf jumping to celebrate Bryce Harper’s home run in their clinching wild-card victory at St. Louis. The Phillies left Robertson off the roster for their NLDS opener at Atlanta on Tuesday. The defending champion Braves placed rookie right-hander Spencer Strider on their roster after he was sidelined since Sept. 18 with a sore left oblique. Robertson was back in Philadelphia getting a PRP injection. The 37-year-old had a resurgent season with the Cubs and Phillies, going 4-3 with a 2.40 ERA, including a 2.70 ERA in 22 appearances after a midseason trade.

By The Associated Press

