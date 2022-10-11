Purdue back near Big Ten top? Portal makes predictions tough

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Purdue had a sudden end to last season with a loss in the Sweet 16 to St. Peter’s. The Boilermakers were ranked in the AP top 10 from wire to wire and a No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament but had little to show for it beyond their 29 wins. Coach Matt Painter spoke at Big Ten media day about the disappointment. Three of their top players are gone. Zach Edey is their best returner. They ought to be in the mix again for a conference title. But preseason predictions are as difficult as ever with the transfer portal.

