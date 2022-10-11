South America soccer supports Infantino’s reelection at FIFA

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — The 10 national soccer associations that form the South American confederation CONMEBOL are supporting Gianni Infantino’s bid for re-election as FIFA president. Infantino took part in a CONMEBOL council meeting on Tuesday that involved the leaders of the 10 associations. He will seek his re-election at the FIFA congress in Kigali, Rwanda, in March. South American support for Infantino is a sign that both sides have moved past any fallout from CONMEBOL’s rejection of the FIFA president’s suggestion for a biennial World Cup.

