Stephens, Pliskova win opening matches at San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and Karolina Pliskova, a one-time U.S. Open runner-up, won their opening matches at the San Diego Open WTA. Stephens is a wild-card entrant from the United States who won the 2017 U.S. Open. She got her second win in 2022 over lucky loser Jil Teichmann by beating the Swiss lefthander 6-1, 7-6 (2). Pliskova is a former world No. 1 from the Czech Republic who was the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up. She beat American Caroilne Dolehide 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

