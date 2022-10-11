NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Yankees reliever Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow. The injury will cause him to miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2023 season. New York manager Aaron Boone says Effross felt discomfort when throwing Friday on an off day and an MRI revealed the tear. Effross was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 1 for minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski. He was viewed as a possible closer because of injuries to and struggles of Aroldis Chapman, Clay Holmes and Chad Green.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.