Yankees reliever Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Yankees reliever Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow. The injury will cause him to miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2023 season. New York manager Aaron Boone says Effross felt discomfort when throwing Friday on an off day and an MRI revealed the tear. Effross was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 1 for minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski. He was viewed as a possible closer because of injuries to and struggles of Aroldis Chapman, Clay Holmes and Chad Green.