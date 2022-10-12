Goose on loose causes delay at Padres-Dodgers playoff game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A goose on the loose caused a brief delay during the National League playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. The bird flew into Dodger Stadium and landed in shallow right field with two outs in the eighth inning Wednesday night. It sat on the grass as Gavin Lux of the Dodgers singled to right. Then the pursuit was on. The grounds crew closed in on the goose, but the bird took off. Eventually, the bird landed near third base and the crew put a towel over it and dropped it in a plastic garbage bin. The goose was a hit on social media, with the Los Angeles Audubon Society tweeting that it was a greater white-fronted goose.

