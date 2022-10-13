Paul Cotter scores, Golden Knights beat Blackhawks 1-0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Cotter scored and Logan Thompson stopped 27 shots as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0. The victory marked the fourth time in Vegas’ first six seasons in the NHL it opened 2-0-0, while Chicago (0-2-0) has now lost its first two games in four straight seasons. Thompson, making just his 22nd NHL appearance, got his second career shutout. It was his third time facing the Blackhawks and he improved to 2-0-1 against them. Alex Stalock was excellent in net for Chicago, finishing with 36 saves in his first start of the season.

