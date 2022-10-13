FIFA judge among 5 Venezuelans guilty of corruption charges

ZURICH (AP) — A FIFA disciplinary judge and a former president of Venezuela’s soccer federation were found guilty by the world soccer body of financial corruption. Former federation president Laureano González was banned for five years for mismanagement of its money. FIFA says the charges were proven including running a “fictitious invoicing scheme.” He was fined more than $410,000. FIFA says Carlos Terán was a member of its disciplinary committee when he approved and accepted “additional monthly payments.” He was banned for two years. Charges were proven against three other men who were fined and put on two years probation.

