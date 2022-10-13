Injury report raises hope for Di María’s World Cup status

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus says Argentina winger Ángel Di María will be out for “around 20 days” with an injured right hamstring which raises hope he can return in time for the World Cup. Juventus says tests revealed “a low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh.” The club adds “it will take around 20 days for the player’s complete recovery.” Di María exited Juventus’ Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday when he pulled up grasping the back of his right thigh. Argentina opens its World Cup campaign on Nov. 22 against Saudi Arabia and also faces Mexico and Poland in Group C in Qatar.

