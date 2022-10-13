Man United fans complain about ticket reduction at Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A group of Manchester United supporters have complained to a local government in London after more than 600 fans had their tickets canceled for the upcoming Premier League match against Chelsea because of policing concerns. Fans learned last week of the decision to reduce the numbers from 2,994 to 2,370 despite tickets having already been purchased for the match at Stamford Bridge on Oct. 22. Lawyers working on behalf of the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust have sent a letter to Hammersmith and Fulham Council requesting it issue a new safety certificate to permit all the fans to attend the match.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.