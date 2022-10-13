No. 18 Syracuse hosts No. 15 NC State in key ACC matchup

No. 18 Syracuse goes after its sixth straight win when it closes a four-game homestand against No. 15 North Carolina State on Saturday. The unbeaten Orange are off to their best start since 1987 and are coming off an open date. The Wolfpack narrowly avoided a loss at home last week when it held off Florida State 19-17. It’s an important matchup in the race for the Atlantic Division title. N.C. State already has lost to division-leading Clemson.

