No. 24 Illinois hosts Minnesota this weekend in a Big Ten West clash. The Golden Gophers are 1-1 in the division so far, while Illinois is 2-1. Minnesota had a week off. The time appears to have allowed star running back Mo Ibrahim time to recover from an ankle injury. He has averaged more than 141 yards per game so far this season. Illinois has its own top rusher in Chase Brown.

