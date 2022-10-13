No. 3 Alabama-No. 6 Tennessee highlights SEC schedule

The top game in the Southeastern Conference this week is No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee. It’s a classic matchup of Alabama’s strong defense against Tennessee’s high-powered offense. The Volsare led by quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Crimson Tide and star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are sixth nationally in total defense and scoring defense. There’s a chance Alabama quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young will be return from injury this week. Young missed his team’s 24-20 victory over Texas A&M last week with a shoulder injury.

