Qatar emir thanks Putin for support in organizing World Cup
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Qatar’s emir has thanked Vladimir Putin for what he said was Russia’s support with organizing the upcoming World Cup. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also lauded Russia’s hosting of the soccer tournament in 2018 as a “great success.” He says Russia has provided “great support” with organizing the tournament. Putin also wished Qatar success. Russia is not playing in Qatar after being barred from the qualifying playoffs following its invasion of Ukraine.