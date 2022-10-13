Struggling Michigan State desperate for win vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s interim coach Jim Leonhard will be going for his second straight win following the firing of Paul Chryst. The Badgers, who had lost two straight, were solid on offense and defense in a 42-7 rout of Northwestern. It was Wisconsin’s first road win against the Wildcats since 2016. Michigan State is looking to snap a four-game losing streak after losing 49-20 to No. 3 Ohio State. It is the longest winless streak for the Spartans since 2019 when they lost five straight games.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.