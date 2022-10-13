What To Watch: Title chances at stake throughout Power Five

The College Football Playoff field of contenders could get smaller with top 20 matchups ahead in the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 and Southeastern conferences this weekend. In the Big Ten, No. 5 Michigan travels to No. 10 Penn State with both undefeateds hoping to keep pace with No. 2 Ohio State. The Big 12 showdown involves No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU who are tied for second in the conference. The Pac 12 features No. 6 Southern Cal at No. 20 Utah. And the SEC has No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee.

