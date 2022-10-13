Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:03 PM

Williams, No. 7 USC brace for raucous crowd at No. 20 Utah

KTVZ

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is his own harshest critic. Evaluating his performance after going 6-0 to start his USC career, he responded that he’s played “all right.” His version of all right has the seventh-ranked Trojans off to their best start since 2006 as they head into a game at No. 20 Utah. A win over the Utes at raucous Rice-Eccles Stadium will put the Trojans in the driver’s seat in their bid to reach the Pac-12 title game. USC’s only remaining game against a ranked conference team will be at No. 11 UCLA on Nov. 19.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content