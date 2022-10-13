Williams, No. 7 USC brace for raucous crowd at No. 20 Utah

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is his own harshest critic. Evaluating his performance after going 6-0 to start his USC career, he responded that he’s played “all right.” His version of all right has the seventh-ranked Trojans off to their best start since 2006 as they head into a game at No. 20 Utah. A win over the Utes at raucous Rice-Eccles Stadium will put the Trojans in the driver’s seat in their bid to reach the Pac-12 title game. USC’s only remaining game against a ranked conference team will be at No. 11 UCLA on Nov. 19.

