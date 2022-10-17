Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards

PARIS (AP) — Karim Benzema has won the men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time after a brilliant season with Real Madrid capped by the Champions League and Spanish league titles. The 34-year-old Benzema had his best season ever at Madrid, being the top scorer in both the Spanish league and the Champions League. He scored 44 goals with Madrid, including 15 in Europe’s top competition, and equaled Raúl González as the club’s second-highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Spanish player Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second straight year following another outstanding season with Barcelona.

