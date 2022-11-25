Qatar loses 3-1 to Senegal, host nearing World Cup exit

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal has sent host Qatar to another loss at the World Cup and closer to an early exit. Senegal won 2-1 after a defensive error gifted the African champion the lead. Striker Boulaye Dia drilled in that first goal after Qatar defender Boualem Khoukhi tried to make a clearance and landed on his backside. Famara Diedhiou made it 2-0 at the start of the second half Friday with a header from a corner. Substitute Mohammed Muntari scored Qatar’s goal to make it 2-1. But Qatar’s fightback lasted just minutes before Bamba Dieng put Sengal two goals clear again.

