Big Ten fines MSU $100K, reprimands Mich for tunnel melee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Big Ten has disciplined Michigan State and Michigan for their roles in stadium tunnel altercations that led to seven Spartans being charged with crimes. The conference announced Monday that it is fining Michigan State $100,000. And the Big Ten is suspending Spartans cornerback Khary Crump for the first eight games of next season. Crump is facing a felonious assault charge. The Big Ten is also reprimanding Michigan for not providing adequate protection for both teams as they left the playing surface.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.