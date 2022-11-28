Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it. William Karlsson and William Carrier scored in regulation for Vegas and Logan Thompson stopped 26 shots. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist and Boone Jenner scored as Columbus rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime.

