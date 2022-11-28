Ex-employee files discrimination complaint vs. Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A former member of the Vancouver Canucks’ coaching staff says she was fired because of her sex, mental illness and physical disability. Rachel Doerrie filed a complaint with the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal after losing her job as video analyst and assistant video coach for the Canucks. She says she told the team that she had a heart condition and post-traumatic stress disorder upon getting hired. Doerrie says the team’s assistant general manager later questioned her mental ability to do her job and treated her differently from the organization’s male employees. Doerrie says she suffered cardiac episodes and anxiety attacks as a result. The assistant GM and the team’s owner issued statement denying the allegations.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.