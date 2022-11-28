Free agent slugger José Abreu signs 3-year deal with Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu and the World Series champion Astros have agreed to a three-year contract, adding another powerful bat to Houston’s lineup. Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, spent his first nine major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox. The first baseman became a free agent after batting .304 with 15 home runs and 75 RBIs this year. With the Astros, he replaces free agent Yuli Gurriel at first base in a batting order that also features All-Star sluggers Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker. The 35-year-old Abreu becomes the biggest free agent to switch teams so far this offseason. The three-time All-Star and 2014 AL Rookie of the Year is a .292 career hitter in the majors with 243 homers and an .860 OPS.

