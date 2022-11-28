No. 9 Kansas routs Texas Southern 87-55 for bounce-back win

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, MJ Rice added 19 and No. 9 Kansas beat Texas Southern 87-55 on Monday night. Grady Dick had 15 points, Josef Yesufu 14 and KJ Adams 10 for the Jayhawks, who bounced back from a loss to Tennessee at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Davon Barnes had 22 points and Zytarious Mortle scored 11 to lead the Tigers, whose brutal nonconference schedule has taken them to Texas Tech, Houston and Auburn already this season. Up next for the Jayhawks is a game against Seton Hall in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.