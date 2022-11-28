Pedulla, Mutts power Virginia Tech past Minnesota, 67-57

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla and Justyn Mutts combined to score 33 points and Virginia Tech built a double-digit lead in first half and padded it in the second en route to a 67-57 victory over Minnesota in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. Pharrel Payne dunked to pull the Golden Gophers into a 22-22 tie with more than six minutes left in the first half, but Pedulla drilled a 3 to spark a 13-0 Virginia Tech run, scoring all but two points in the outburst, as the Hokies cruised into intermission with a 39-27 advantage.

