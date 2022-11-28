Protestor with rainbow flag runs onto field at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A protestor ran onto the field carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said “SAVE UKRAINE” on the front and “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN” on the back during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay. Security officials chased the protestor down and the flag was dropped on the field before the person was escorted off the field. The referee then picked up the flag and left it on the sideline. It stayed there for a few moments before a worker came and collected it. The protestor was ushered away through a tunnel. It wasn’t immediately clear if the person faced any charges or had been detained by police.

