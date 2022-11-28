Smith leads balanced Mississippi St. attack sinking Omaha

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 12 points, D.J. Jeffries scored 10, 11 Mississippi State players entered the scoring column and the Bulldogs used the second half to pull away from Omaha for a 74-54 win. Jaeden Marshall’s 3-pointer with 16:52 remaining reduced Omaha’s deficit to 38-31, but a scoring drought that lasted almost eight minutes for the Mavericks allowed for an 18-0 run and the Bulldogs were never threatened again. Frankie Fildler scored 10 for Omaha and reserve Tony Osburn scored 10 shooting 4 for 5.

