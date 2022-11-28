Virginia football team to attend 3rd funeral in 5 days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s football team will travel to its third funeral in five days to honor the life of Lavel Davis Jr., who was fatally shot on a bus along with two teammates after they returned to campus from a field trip. The 20-year-old Davis and teammates D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed Nov. 13 after returning from the trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Authorities have said former member of the football team Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. began shooting at students on the bus as it pulled to a stop on campus. Davis’ service will be held Wednesday at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.